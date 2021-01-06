UAE Firm to supply Drones to UNMAS Iraq

2021/01/06 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.UAE-based Intertech FZC has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the supply of drones for UNMAS Iraq The contract is valued at $39,200.(Source: UNGM)

