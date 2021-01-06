2021/01/06 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ShaMaran Petroleum has announced that the January 2021 interest payment due on its 12% senior unsecured bonds due 2023 (ISIN: NO 001082645.6) has been timely made to all Bondholders.In addition, ShaMaran said the Atrush field total cumulative crude oil production has exceeded 40 million barrels.The Atrush field is located 85 km northwest of […]

read more ShaMaran achieves 40m Barrels Production at Atrush first appeared on Iraq Business News.