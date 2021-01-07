IOC buys its First Cargo of

2021/01/07 | 18:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has reportedly loaded its first cargo of Iraq's new "Basra Medium" crude grade.According to the Financial Post, the ship is expected to arrive at Chennai port for IOC's subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp (CPCL) around 14th January.More here.(Source: Financial Post)

