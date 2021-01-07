Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park partners with Purplepass for safe, escorted tours

2021/01/08 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq News

The Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, (TECMP), using safety protocols, has running, fully escorted tours every Saturday with ticket sales through Purplepass.

Initially we wanted a ticketing solution to manage our larger events, we were pleased with what Purplepass had to offer, but having their system during COVID-19 has been a tremendous benefit.”

— Kathleen Carlucci, Museum Director.

SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, (TECMP) honors the memory of Thomas A.Edison and teaches their community about his accomplishments and affects on modern society today.



The center within Edison State Park displays The Edison Memorial Tower and located nearby is the museum and educational center sharing Edison’s time at Menlo Park.

TECMP's museum is currently open to visitors with fully escorted tours running every Saturday.



Guests can also enjoy a walk on the nature trail throughout the park.



Following safe event guidelines, TECMP requires that all guests wear proper protective gear, and social distancing is mandatory during their visit.



Other safety precautions include:• Temperature checks at the gate• They limit attendance to less than 25%• Use of Plexiglas• Advanced online ticket sales• Hand sanitizing stations and cleaning procedures• Air purifier system

Partnering with Purplepass:

The museum is using Purplepass as their ticketing system for all tours and large events.



It’s recommended that guests purchase tickets in advance and pay online in order to eliminate any cash or payment exchanges made in person.



For further support, the center can create one event for multiple dates and times.



With tours offered every day, multiple times per day, (prior to COVID-19) it was essential that the organization had a system in place that supported multiple event ticket sales online.

Other popular features on the Purplepass platform comprise extensive reporting options, guest list management, and box office stats in real-time.

For event promoters seeking ways to host safe events in compliance with CDC guidelines, using a touchless registration is a great place to start.



Guests can purchase everything online, in advance eliminating any unnecessary exchanges at the gate.

Planning your visit to the Thomas Edison Center:

To schedule your tour today, click here.



For large groups please call the museum at 732-549-3299.

The Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, (TECMP), using safety protocols, has running fully escorted tours every Saturday.



Masks are enforced, and they will take your temperature before the tour.



The entrance fee is $5.00 per person and children under 5 are free.



Guests can also expect to see TECMP continue their outdoor yoga events in Menlo Park in 2021!

Savannah McIntoshPurplepass Ticketing+1 800-316-8559email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

You just read:

News Provided By

January 07, 2021, 20:36 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release