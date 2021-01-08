Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump

2021/01/08 | 07:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq on Thursday issued a warrant for the arrest of US President Donald Trump as part of a Baghdad court's investigation into the killing of a top Iraqi paramilitary commander, CBS News reported.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq's largely pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, died in the same US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport on January 3 last year and which was ordered by Trump.