Pope unsure if March trip to Iraq can take place because of COVID-19

2021/01/10 | 23:52 - Source: Iraq News



Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis said he is not sure if his trip to Iraq in March can take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.He cast doubt on the trip, which would be the first by a pope to the country, in an interview with Italy’s Canale 5 broadcast on Sunday night.Francis spoke in a section of the interview about how his life had changed because of the pandemic and how he had to cancel trips that had been planned for last year.“Yes, I had to cancel trips ...



because in good conscience, I can’t be the cause of gatherings of people, right? Now I don’t know if the trip to Iraq can take place.



Life has changed,” he said.The March March 5-8 trip is due to take the pope the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh.Iraqi President Barham Salih said in a post on Twitter when the trip was announced last month that the trip “will be a message of peace to Iraqis of all religions & serve to affirm our common values of justice & dignity.”The 84-year-old pope is expected to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week.



He said in the interview everyone who is able should get vaccinated.Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Peter Graff (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Reuters Staff2 Min ReadFILE PHOTO: Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer on Epiphany, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Vatican, January 6, 2021.Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis said he is not sure if his trip to Iraq in March can take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.He cast doubt on the trip, which would be the first by a pope to the country, in an interview with Italy’s Canale 5 broadcast on Sunday night.Francis spoke in a section of the interview about how his life had changed because of the pandemic and how he had to cancel trips that had been planned for last year.“Yes, I had to cancel trips ...because in good conscience, I can’t be the cause of gatherings of people, right? Now I don’t know if the trip to Iraq can take place.Life has changed,” he said.The March March 5-8 trip is due to take the pope the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh.Iraqi President Barham Salih said in a post on Twitter when the trip was announced last month that the trip “will be a message of peace to Iraqis of all religions & serve to affirm our common values of justice & dignity.”The 84-year-old pope is expected to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week.He said in the interview everyone who is able should get vaccinated.Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Peter Graff

Sponsored Links