2021/01/11 | 04:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The U.S.Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Iraqi Popular Mobilization Committee (PMC) Chairman and former National Security Advisor Falih al-Fayyadh for what it says is his connection to serious human rights abuse.In response, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry has expressed its surprise on the decision, and […]

read more US Sanctions Iraqi Militia Leader first appeared on Iraq Business News.