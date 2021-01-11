English-language version of White Paper on Iraqi Reforms

2021/01/11 | 04:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi government formally adopted its White Paper for Economic Reforms, prepared by the Crisis Cell for Financial and Fiscal Reform, in October 2020.A full English-language version of the paper can now be downloaded here....a summary version can be found here.

