2021/01/11 | 10:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Nasiriyah, Iraq: A policeman was killed Sunday in Iraq, the army said, as security forces fired to disperse a third consecutive day of protests in the city of Nasiriyah, according to medics.

The policeman was "killed by a bullet to the head", a medic in the city 300 kilometres (190 miles) south of the capital Baghdad said.