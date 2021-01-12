Iraq Doubles Capacity at Salahuddin-2 Refinery

2021/01/12 | 05:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has doubled capacity at its Salahuddin-2 refinery, part of the Baiji complex, from 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 140,000 bpd.Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail said he plans to restore capacity at the plant to the 280,000 bpd level […]

