Iraq reports 810 new COVID-19 cases, 604,549 in total

2021/01/13 | 12:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, Jan.12 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 810 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 604,549.

The ministry also reported five new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,911, and 1,806 more recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 560,583.

A total of 4,932,392 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 34,253 done during the day, according to the statement.

Earlier, the ministry warned citizens to take strict measures if COVID-19 infections increase due to the non-compliance with health-protective measures.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26 in 2020, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.