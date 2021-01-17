Iraq reports 596 new COVID-19 cases, 607,587 in total

2021/01/17 | 00:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, Jan.16 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Saturday 596 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 607,587.

The ministry also reported three new deaths, the lowest since late May 2020, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,935, and 2,009 more recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 567,898.

A total of 5,082,996 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 33,589 done during the day, according to the statement.

A member of the parliamentary health committee, Jawad al-Musawi, said in a press release that he calls on the government to close the borders for at least 14 days with neighboring countries Turkey, Iran, Syria and all countries that discover the new strain of coronavirus.

"If the new strain of the virus enters Iraq, it will pose a great danger because of its faster transmission, in addition to the fact that citizens do not adhere to the health-protective measures," al-Musawi said.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26 in 2020, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.