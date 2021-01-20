Iraqi Elections Postponed

2021/01/20 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has voted to postpone early elections from June to 10th October.A statement from Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the delay was due to "important technical reasons", which he did not specify.Cabinet Spokesperson, the Minister of Culture Hassan Nadhem (pictured), said the Iraqi Government will provide all the […]

