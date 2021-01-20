Power Generation Market Driven By Increasing Applications Of Electricity In Transportation

2021/01/21 | 12:10 - Source: Iraq News

Power Generation Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Power Generation Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The increasing applications of electricity in the transportation industry are expected to increase the demand for electricity, driving the power generation market.



The electrification of railways in underdeveloped and developing countries, setting up of public transportation networks such as rapid metro transit systems, and increasing use of electric vehicles in developed countries will create significant opportunities for power generation companies in the market.



India, for example, has planned to complete the electrification of its rail network by 2020, while European countries such as the UK have also planned large-scale rail electrification projects in the forecast period.



According to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the annual electric vehicle sales in the USA are expected to surpass 1.2 million by 2025.



Electric vehicles are expected to account for 9% of the global electricity demand by 2050.



Major companies in the power generation industry include EDF Group, Enel SpA, Engie S.A., E.ON SE, and Uniper SE.

The global power generation market size is expected to grow from $1.12 trillion in 2020 to $1.16 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.



According to power generation market analysis, the market is expected to reach $1.48 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-power-generation-transmission-and-distribution-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market - By Type Of Product (Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution And Power Generation), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-transmission-control-and-distribution-market

Utilities Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/utilities-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Wind Electric Power Generation Global Market Report 2020https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wind-electric-power-generation-global-market-report

Solar Electric Power Generation Global Market Report 2020https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-electric-power-generation-global-market-report

Hydropower Generation Global Market Report 2020https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydropower-generation-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.



Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Oliver GuirdhamThe Business Research Company+44 20 7193 0708info@tbrc.infoVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

January 20, 2021, 17:38 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release