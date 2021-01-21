GLOBAL KEYNOTE SPEAKER HOLLY DOWLING LAUNCHES INSPIRATIONAL APP

2021/01/21 | 14:22 - Source: Iraq News

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holly Dowling, an award-winning global keynote speaker and inspirational thought leader, has released the first ever Hollyisms Daily Dose of Inspirations App.



Based on her well-known book "Hollyisms," Dowling inspires users daily with either audio or video entries which are also transcribed into text.



Features of the App include: an 'Ask Holly' tab, favorites, sharing, and company perks such as volume pricing for virtual teams, created exclusively by Holly Dowling keynote clientele who continually seek more "Holly inspiration” long after the audience experience.The App was created and inspired out of Dowling’s own personal challenges surrounding 2020, including the loss of her mother to COVID-19.



"I wanted to find a way to inspire people daily during a challenging time in their lives," Dowling states and goes on to say, "I've incorporated so many of these inspirations into my keynote presentations, but it's been a lifelong aspiration to share these messages of hope and healing on a global level."While the challenges of 2020 are clear, now more than ever health and wellness professionals are seeking tools to promote daily mind/body wellness.



In addition to addressing health and wellness, Dowling's niche in the corporate world has left a global imprint, and the messaging conveyed during her keynote presentations leaves audiences desiring more inspiration, “The App answers the call on many levels and speaks to people from all walks of life,” states Dowling.Hollyisms Daily Dose of Inspirations App is ideal for people seeking a quick and convenient experience to start their day, lift them up anytime, or help renew and self -reflect.



Dowling draws wisdom from her 20+ years as a global keynote speaker and inspirational thought leader as well as her impactful experiences encountering people from all over the world, and her successful “A Celebration of You” podcast where every day people share extraordinary journeys.



Users can download the app at hollyism.com or go to their favorite Android/Apple store.



Monthly subscriptions are $10.99 per month and a one year subscription is $69.99.About Holly Dowling:Holly Dowling, is a highly sought after award-winning global keynote speaker and inspirational thought leader as well as founder of the "Extraordinary Leader™" program.



She has addressed hundreds of thousands of Fortune 500 executives around the world in the past 20 years and impacted the hearts and minds of millions in over 120 countries worldwide with her “A Celebration Of You” podcast via iHeart Radio.An expert in strengths-based leadership and corporate women’s empowerment, Holly keynotes and facilitates high-level business engagements for Fortune 500 companies, including Facebook, Deloitte, Disney, Wells Fargo, Cisco, Home Depot, Google and IBM, among others.



Holly is a member of the United Nations Girl Up, a two-time Stevie Award winner, a recipient of The American Riviera Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award, a global speaking member of the AICET Council (Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team), and she was recently recognized as a SHERO who are women "thrivers" making a positive impact in people lives.



Holly's mission is to continue you to inspire hearts and minds all over the world!

