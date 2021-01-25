ICAA awards First Int'l Op License to Menzies JV

2021/01/25 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority awards first international ground services operating license to Menzies' MASIL Joint Venture Menzies Aviation announced on Thursday that the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has awarded the exclusive contract for the delivery of a full suite of ground handling, cargo and fuelling services at Baghdad International Airport to Menzies' joint venture […]

