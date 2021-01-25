Gospel Music Group G.I. Debuts In The Top 20 On iTunes Christian Chart With First Live Album

2021/01/26 | 12:56 - Source: Iraq News

"G.I.



The Score: Live at Richmond"

G.I.



Joins Forces With BGA Music Group And United Alliance Music Group/Sony/The Orchard To Release “The Score: Live in Richmond”

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in their twenty year career, Gospel veterans, G.I.



released their live album, “The Score: Live in Richmond.” The album was recorded live at Speaking Spirit Ministries in Richmond Virginia and features live arrangements of G.I.’s hit songs over the last decade.



This is the international group’s first compilation album of sorts.



Stand out songs include “Get Up Live,” “I’m Ready,” their major breakout hit/crossover single “Pray and Don’t Worry Live,” and their most recent Top 20 hit single “So Good Live.” The album is a reunion in fashion as former G.I.



member Artist Anderson (Marlon Anderson) made a surprise appearance at the concert bringing many fans out of their seats and to the edge of the stage.



One concert attendee says, “It was like a Wu-Tang Clan reunion.



Nobody knew Marlon was going to be there.



When he came from the back and jumped on stage the crowd went bananas.”When asked what brought about the title of the new project, group member Lamonte says “Score” in definition is the number of points, goals, and runs achieved by a team.



“Score” is also connected to the number 20.



For 20 years, we’ve recorded, traveled, and ministered as a team: a team of ministers, singers, songwriters, musicians, actors, and most importantly brothers.



When we recorded this album we were celebrating 20 years of ministry.



Some groups can’t stay together 20 days, let alone 20 years.



We felt like this album was a score in general: a win in the books: to record a live album and make it to 20 years as an independent group in an industry that can tear groups apart in their first year is incredible.” When asked about that special night, group member Curtis says “The concert was fire! The audience was amazing.



You can hear them singing along on most of the songs.



We can’t wait for everyone to hear it.



This one is for the fans.” When asked what they would like “The Score” to achieve, group member Branden says “We’d like this album to not only minister to the hearts of the people, but encourage them to let them know if God did it for us, He can do it for you.



If you have a dream, go for it.



Keep the faith and work hard.”Stay Connected With G.I.



On Social Media:Instagram: @giforever3Twitter: @giforever3Facebook: @giforeverAbout United Alliance Music Group:United Alliance Music Group (UAMG) is a record label located in Nashville, TN.



With over 25 years of experience, UAMG is the home and digital distributor through its Sony/Orchard distribution partnership and physical via New Day Distributors for many award-winning and celebrated established and emerging artists such as Jekalyn Carr, Titus Showers, Bryan Popin, CMT "Music City" cast star Jessica Mack, Joe Pace, Lamar Campbell , and many more.



UAMG was launched with the desire to give indie and veteran artists the tools to succeed in the current musical landscape by empowering them with creativity, inspiration, and control.

Nicole WrightUnited Alliance Music Group+1 615-668-9479nicoleuamg@gmail.com

You just read:

News Provided By

January 25, 2021, 18:21 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release