Russian Oil Firm to Finance Nassiriyah Development

2021/02/01 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) has reportedly said that Litasco, the international marketing and trading company of Russia's LUKOIL, will finance the doubling of capacity at the Nassiriyah oil field from 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) t0 200,000 bpd.The project includes a 42-kilometer pipeline, and will be a joint venture […]

