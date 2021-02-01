Iraqi PM's Job Development Office: Best Chance to Reduce Unemployment

2021/02/01 | 15:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Dr.Layth Mahdi.The opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The Prime Minister's Job Development Office: Best Chance for Reducing Unemployment and Poverty Iraq economy has suffered for the past 18 years due to continued violence, economic mismanagement, flawed policies and the absence […]

