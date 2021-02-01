Company Expansions Through Acquisitions Are A Major Trend In The Functional Foods Market

2021/02/01 | 20:50 - Source: Iraq News

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Functional Foods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Key players dealing in the functional food market are increasingly focusing on new product developments and company expansions in order to meet the rising demand from the consumers.



For instance, in September 2019, Tyson Foods Inc.



announced the launch of its new brand Pact Snack Bites, a line of functional refrigerated protein snacks.



Pack Snacks Bites are produced with fruits, nuts, and functional ingredients such as probiotic cultures, turmeric, kombucha, matcha, collagen protein, and prebiotic fiber, driving the functional food ingredient market.

In June 2019, Mars, an American manufacturer of pet food, confectionery, and other foods, signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Foodspring, a German functional food & beverage company.



Foodspring was founded in 2013 and is the fastest-growing targeted nutritional business in Europe.



The product portfolio of food spring includes protein supplements, snacks, bars, shakes, porridge, and muesli.



Such expansions and acquisitions are trending in the functional food industry.

The global functional foods market size is expected grow from $161.99 billion in 2020 to $171.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.



The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.



The market is expected to reach $228.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:Functional Beverages Market - By Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-Based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Others), By Function (Health and Wellness, Wealth Management), By Distribution Channel (Brick and Mortar, Specialty Foodservice stores, Online), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-market

Immunity Boosting Food Products Market - By Type Of Product (Herbs & Spices, Nuts & Seeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy-Based Products, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Food Supplements, Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, Fresh Food, Chilled/Frozen, Canned, Dried Food, Other Forms), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunity-boosting-food-products-market

Organic Food Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Changehttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-food-global-market-report

Animal Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-food-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.



Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Oliver GuirdhamThe Business Research Company+44 20 7193 0708info@tbrc.infoVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

February 01, 2021, 09:05 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release