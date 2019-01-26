Footage of initial moments of the protest in Shiladze [VIDEO]

2019/01/26 | 19:32
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- NRT Digital Media has obtained footage of the initial moments when protesters entered a Turkish military base in Shiladze in Duhok province.
In the video, a large crowd of protesters have gathered in between two rows of concertina wire. Smoke is visible from at least one fire nearby. During the protest, several tents and vehicles belonging to the Turkish military were burned.
At least one person died in the protests and at least ten were wounded.
The protests were in response to Turkish airstrikes that killed four people on Wednesday.
(NRT Digital Media)
