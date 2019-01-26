KRG releases statement following deadly protests in Shiladze offering condolences, promising investigation

2019/01/26 | 19:37
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has released a statement following deadly protests in Shiladze town on Saturday (January 26).
The brief statement, which was published on the KRG’s official website, read: “We express our concerns and sadness about the casualties in today’s incidents in Shiladze sub-district and offer our condolences. We want to convey our sympathy to the families of the victims.”
“There are the hands of demagogues behind this attack. Therefore, the relevant security agencies will closely investigate the incident and those who caused the mayhem and the demagogues will be punished,” the statement added.
At least one person died when protesters stormed a Turkish military base in Shiladze in Duhok province.
