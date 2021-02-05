PANDEMIC CREATES NEW TRENDS IN BOOK TOPICS FOR EMERGING WOMANOWNED PUBLISHING COMPANY

2021/02/06 | 10:12 - Source: Iraq News

GracePoint Publishing

Since the Corona virus lockdown, GracePoint Publishing has published 26 new titles, awarded over $250,000 in publishing grants writers with marginalized voices

Being locked down and forced to deal with a changing collective landscape has caused people to re-evaluate what’s truly meaningful, take stock of their lives and has inspired our buyers to read.”

— Michelle Vandepas

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GracePoint Publishing LLC, a woman-owned publishing company is reporting record book sales during a time when many bookstores and publishers are going out of business.



Since the one-year start of the Coronavirus national lockdown, GracePoint Publishing has published 26 new titles, awarded over $250,000 in publishing grants and scholarships to writers with marginalized voices, and recorded a 200% increase in sales and profits.GracePoint Publishing LLC owners, Michelle Vandepas and Karen Curry Parker, claim that the cause of their success has been their ability to adapt to the new interests and needs of people exploring the impact of social isolation and major societal changes on their lives.Hot new trends in publishing topics include healing trauma, diversity and inclusion, gender equality and LGBTQ issues, homesteading, sustainable living practices, homeschooling, consciousness, spirituality, educational reform, and inspiration.In addition to staying abreast of current topic trends, GracePoint is pioneering new ways of publishing using multi-media additions to traditional books and e-books.



Books published by GracePoint contain special embedded links and QR codes that take readers to relevant videos and online adjunct lessons that make reading a book a more interactive experience.GracePoint is even publishing a new music “album”.



One new author is a rap musician who created poems to accompany a series of songs.



GracePoint is publishing the written book of poems with embedded links to recorded music for download.“Being locked down and forced to deal with a changing collective landscape has caused people to re-evaluate what’s truly meaningful in their lives”, says Michelle Vandepas, “Being forced to take stock of their lives has inspired our buyers to turn off Netflix and read.”Both Vandepas and Parker believe that we are seeing the beginning of a Creative Revolution that will rival the importance of the Scientific Revolution.



According to Karen Curry Parker, “Inspiration is the heart of creativity.



Inspired people will find the solutions to the challenges facing humanity today.



We both truly believe that GracePoint Publishing is playing a vital role in helping dreamers, cultural creatives and inspired leaders help build an equitable, just, and sustainable world.”GracePoint Publishing is interested and accepting, not only manuscripts, but ideas and inspirations that need polishing and support.



“We love to hear people’s ideas.



If we think your idea is worthy of sharing, we have coaches and editors on staff to help creative leaders turn ideas into a body of work that can be shared with the world in many ways.”Book a phone call with a publishing consultant.

Michelle VandepasGracePoint Publishing+1 719-527-1404publisher@gracepointpublishing.comVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

February 05, 2021, 17:26 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release