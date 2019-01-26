With no money or security, Iraqi IDPs turn to child marriage

2019/01/26 | 22:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Five years after the start of the ISIS crisis in Iraq, 1.8 million Iraqis are still displaced. Under the stress of this prolonged displacement and insecurity, there is a worrying trend of child marriage. “We came to this camp. We can’t go to Mosul or anywhere else. We can go to Erbil but we have nothing, we don’t have money,” said Miriam*.Her father was killed during the battle for Mosul. She is 15-years-old and has been married twice and divorced twice. “They [officials] don’t give us IDs. We can’t go through any checkpoints. None of my uncles is alive. I got married because of these problems. This also became a problem,” she explained. Miriam now lives with her mother and sister in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp. Miriam, 15, has been married and divorced twice. Photo: RudawUnder Kurdistan Region law, marriage under the age of 16 is banned and a 16-year-old is permitted to wed only with approval from their guardian and authorization from a judge. But marriages in the camps take place far away from the courts. Mohammed* has 10 children. They are living in poor conditions in a camp and none of the children have gone to school. Three months ago, he married off his daughter. Now she is divorced. Mohammed says he can’t financially support his children. “I had lots of stress. I forced one of my daughters to get married. What do you do when you have no salary? We’re 10 family members. I can’t build a good future for my daughter. I can’t buy good clothing or food for her. I have some debts that I want to pay back, but I can’t,” he said. Mohammed is scared to return to their home, fearing for his daughters’ safety, citing reports of forced marriages and sexual assault. In 2011, Iraq’s Central Bureau of Statistics reported that 5 percent of Iraqi girls were married before the age of 15 and 22 percent were wed before turning 18. Those numbers have anecdotally risen as a result of the conflict with ISIS. The Iraqi government is aware of the situation, but does not have a solution. The Iraqi government is directly responsible for this issue. Because refugees are not returning to their hometowns and don’t have basic services, they have been forced to live a difficult life,” said Raad Dahlaki, head of the Iraqi parliament’s migration committee. *names have been changed Reporting by Hunar Ahmed
