The Leading Rapid Prototyping Company WayKen offers Low Volume Production to Improve Successful Prototype Development

Through WayKen’s low-volume manufacturing service, they can provide you with hundreds of thousands of parts so that you can take your product to market quickly.

By using a professional prototyping and manufacturing service like WayKen, our customers can gain the ability to acquire the exact amount of parts they desire, no matter what the final count might be.”

— Founder Raymond

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WayKen Rapid Manufacturing, a custom prototyping and manufacturing expert, has come up with trial production geared towards the core operational focal points of the company – Engineering, Manufacturability, and Confidence.



Under the first category, they provide short-term trial production for production validation testing (PVT).



Clients can receive the timely delivery of ordered engineering prototypes and pre-production components.



Such parts comply with the required design optimization, functional testing, engineering verification, and quality certification.



Wayken’s focus on manufacturability bridges the gap between prototyping and production.The company implements trial runs before commencing with the manufacturing process.



With such operations, it is easy to troubleshoot possible machining issues that may arise in full production, curbing material wastage and saving production costs.



One of Wayken’s strong qualities is confidence; this element comes into play when dealing with clients and other stakeholders.



It is worth noting that show cars comprise components that stem from prototype models, trial production parts, and production car versions.



Hence, the company strongly commits to interacting with consumers, providing them with assessments during special auto events, including trade shows.Providing Infinite Capacity and In-House CNC ProductionWayKen occupies one of the top spots in low-volume CNC machining.



This service caters to the upcoming pre-production schedule, providing high-quality, precision-machined CNC parts.



Even if a client’s requirement entails production-grade plastic, metals, or custom aluminum machined parts, this reputable manufacturing expert can undertake the machining project from prototype to low volume production.One-Stop-Shop for Customers’ Machining ProjectsIn need of a manufacturer that can see a machining project from product to supply chain? Look no further.



Wayken’s highly skilled team is available to reduce design risks and save production time and costs – thanks to their professional knowledge and experience.



Consumers are guaranteed a walkthrough process that extends to full fabricating support.



Regardless of the machining needs, WayKen has the right solution.



This business solution provides customers with complete supply chain management based on the company’s rich industrial resources in China.Rapid Tooling and Injection MoldingWayken’s professionalism and expertise encapsulate high-volume production-grade plastic part manufacturing, on-demand production of end-use molded parts for low-volume production, and other requirements.



With WayKen, each client’s unique project requirement has its tailored injection molding service.



The company pre-produces plastic parts in high volumes before mass production using unique prototype tooling, also known as rapid tooling, bridge tooling, or soft tooling.



It is a cost-effective solution that takes into account design optimization, pre-production verification, and functional testing.As a result of the simplified mould structure used for this tooling among other factors, WayKen Rapid’s engineers can manufacture components faster, reducing costs and saving project time.Design Optimized for Manufacturability (DFM)In addition to some of the manufacturing processes discussed above, WayKen boasts of a robust DFM process.



With the certified engineering team on standby, clients can have their engineering parts tooled and molded to produce the perfect result.



But that is not all.



Such experts analyze and identify potential problems during tooling and provide solutions that address them.



As a result, it is easy to place orders and have them completed within a short duration with no engineering difficulties and at no extra cost.Rapid Aluminum Mould Creates Bridge ToolingWhen it comes to creating rapid aluminum tooling, no one does it better than WayKen.



Equipped with extensive knowledge and experience in this field, the company can machine engineering components quickly and affordably.



Aluminum tooling provides effortless machining than steel tooling.



For this reason, there is less need to worry about tooling costs and slow production changeovers.Plastic Molded Parts for Low-Volume ProductionWith the implementation of plastic molded components in low-volume production, WayKen can meet any production volume demand, regardless of if the customer requests 100 units or over 100,000 units.



With WayKen, trust sits at the helm of every engineering project.



Clients can count on this company to deliver quality and repeatability on every part and every time.



In return, such end-users enjoy quick market entry.WayKen Rapid Production Providing Automotive Industry Customer with Speedy Trial Production DevelopmentWayKen is a force to be reckoned with in the automotive industry.



It provides the following:• Quality parts that surpass expectation – CNC prototyping and low-volume machining of plastic and metal parts.



Lear more low volume CNC here• Shorter lead times for market advantage – Full range of tooling and injection molding options.• Product assemblage from a single source – Custom sheet metal prototypes and production parts.Learn more projects, you can visit our page: Rapid Bridge Tooling here.About WayKen Rapid Manufacturing IndustryWayKen Rapid manufacturing industry is currently active in over 30 countries with over 200 customers worldwide.



Their professional team is based in China and boasts of more than 60 employees and over 5000 projects.



For more info, kindly visit http://autoprotoway.com/ or official https://www.waykenrm.com/

