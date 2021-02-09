Dyncorp Wins Contract for Aviation Maintenance Services

2021/02/09 | 04:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $42,000,000 modification (P00121) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services.Work will be performed in Iraq and Afghanistan with an estimated completion date of August 31, 2021.(Source: US Dept of Defense)

