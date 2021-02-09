Vatican releases logo of Pope Francis' trip to Iraq


2021/02/09 | 18:44 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Baghdad, Iraq, Feb 8, 2021 / 05:48 pm MT (CNA).- As Pope Francis’ trip to Iraq becomes more likely, the Holy See Press Office released Feb.

8 the logo for the first papal trip since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

The logo represent the map of Iraq with its historic emblems: the rivers Euphrates and Tigris –which according to an Iraqi tradition, was the original place of the Garden of Eden- and the palm tree.

A white dove symbolizing peace flies with an olive branch over the Iraqi and Vatican flags, intertwined as a symbol of friendship.

Over the image, the motto of the visit, "You are all brothers and sisters", appears in Arabic, Kurdish (or Sorani), and Chaldean (or Chaldean Neo-Aramaic).

Arabic is Iraq's official language, Sorani is spoken among the northern Kurdish minority, and Chaldean Neo-Aramaic is spoken by Christians in the Nineveh plains.

On Feb.

8 the Vatican announced the schedule of the pope's trip to Iraq, which will take place March 5 to 8 and will include stops in Najaf, Baghdad, Erbil, Mosul, and Bakhdida.

