Vatican releases logo of Pope Francis' trip to Iraq

8 the logo for the first papal trip since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
The logo represent the map of Iraq with its historic emblems: the rivers Euphrates and Tigris –which according to an Iraqi tradition, was the original place of the Garden of Eden- and the palm tree.
A white dove symbolizing peace flies with an olive branch over the Iraqi and Vatican flags, intertwined as a symbol of friendship.
Over the image, the motto of the visit, "You are all brothers and sisters", appears in Arabic, Kurdish (or Sorani), and Chaldean (or Chaldean Neo-Aramaic).
Arabic is Iraq's official language, Sorani is spoken among the northern Kurdish minority, and Chaldean Neo-Aramaic is spoken by Christians in the Nineveh plains.
On Feb.
8 the Vatican announced the schedule of the pope's trip to Iraq, which will take place March 5 to 8 and will include stops in Najaf, Baghdad, Erbil, Mosul, and Bakhdida.