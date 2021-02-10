New Electronic Banking Service launched in Iraq

2021/02/10 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has announced the launch of its "digital enrollment service", which it says is the first of its kind in Iraq and the region.According to a statement from the CBI: "Digital enrollment is an integrated digital financial system that enhances financial independence and liberation from traditional […]

