Matchmaking Demand Soars in 2021 For Elite Connections

2021/02/10 | 14:04 - Source: Iraq News

Claudia Duran, VIP Miami Matchmaker; Elite Connections

CEO Sherri Murphy and VP Tammi Pickle (right) of Elite Connections.

Elite Connections CEO Sherri Murphy with Dr.



Phil

Elite Connections sees Matchmaking Demand Soar in 2021 Among Wealthy Elite

Our clients know they can trust us.



The majority do want traditional pairings, but for those eccentric ones, they know we will go the extra mile for them.”

— Elite Connections

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Connections International, an award-winning, private and exclusive dating agency catering to an affluent clientele mainly residing in California, New York and Miami are reporting an unprecedented demand in luxury matchmaking services early this year.



The 27-year old family owned and operated business has seen its share of ups and downs over the last three decades, yet is now reporting a drastic increase in business from just a year ago.



Demands of highly personalized searches from affluent members including astrological compatibility, and other eccentric requests among more are keeping the matchmakers as busy as ever.“In the mind of many of our clients who are well accustomed to bespoke services, their personal life is no exception,” says Sherri Murphy, CEO and Founder.



“I went from being terrified for two months in 2020 for the future of our small business to expanding our matchmaking services to accommodate the most highly curated searches we have ever done.



Some examples include recruiting from international locations for those clients with an exotic preference, to supporting the screening of compatible astrological charts on proposed matches, and even considering if we can work with an established couple to find them their third-party match!”Elite Connections was founded in Los Angeles after Sherri met her husband through a matchmaker and recognized the need for a safe, transparent, and accountable way for successful and commitment-minded singles to meet, which is more relevant than ever today.



She has built the company into one of the world’s premiere matchmaking agencies, with offices in the U.S.



and internationally.“Some clients have felt comfortable enough to express not only preferences, but their deepest desires and wishes they hope to find in a partner which can often run into well let’s say, non-conventional pairing,” says Claudia Duran, VIP Matchmaker in Miami, who handles membership out of South Florida.



“There is a growing market for that when it is handled professionally and with discernment.



Love can mean different things to different people,” says Duran.



Our clients know they can trust us.



The majority do want traditional pairings, but for those eccentric ones, they know we will go the extra mile for them.The company has been featured on ET, CNBC, Dr.



Phil, CBS, FOX, Bravo, OWN, Marie Claire, E! News, Business Insider, and “Secret Lives of the Super Rich,” among many more, and has an impressive record of lasting matches, A+ business ratings, and thousands of happy clients.With Valentines Day right around the corner, now is the time to get serious about your love life.



For a free consultation on how Elite Connections matchmaking services can help you, contact:Elite Connections: Telephone: 800-923-4200Elite Connections Official Website: www.eliteconnections.comEmail: info@eliteconnections.comElite Connections Official Facebook:

Connections Official Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elite-connections/

Bruce EdwinHollywood Sentinel Public Relations+1 310-226-7176email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

February 10, 2021, 08:52 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release