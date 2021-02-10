Iran’s Top Judge, Iraqi PM Discuss Bilateral Ties

2021/02/10 | 17:02 - Source: Iraq News

Iranian Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has sat down with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad.

In the Tuesday meeting, the two sides discussed Tehran-Baghdad relations and ways of enhancing them.

The top Iranian official also reminded the Iraqi premier of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s support for the Iraqi government and people.

Al-Kadhimi, in turn, stressed the importance of boosting mutual cooperation in line with cementing regional security and stability.

Subscribe

The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News.



The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.