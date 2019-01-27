Foreign troops to quit Afghanistan in 18 months: Taliban officials

2019/01/27 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Taliban officials said US negotiators on Saturday agreed a
draft peace deal stipulating the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan
within 18 months of the agreement being signed, according to Reuters.The details were given to Reuters by Taliban sources at the
end of six days of talks with US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar
aimed at ending the United States’ longest war.While neither side released an official statement, Khalilzad
tweeted later that the talks had made “significant progress” and would resume
shortly, adding that he planned to travel to Afghanistan to meet government
officials.“Meetings here (in Qatar) were more productive than they
have been in the past. We have made significant progress on vital issues,” he
wrote, adding that numerous issues still needed work.“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed and everything
must include an intra-Afghan dialogue and comprehensive ceasefire,” he said in
the tweets.A US State Department spokesperson declined further comment.It was not clear if the draft described by the Taliban
sources is acceptable to both sides or when it will be completed and signed.According to the sources, the hardline Islamic group gave
assurances that Afghanistan will not be allowed to be used by al-Qaeda and
ISIS militants to attack the United States and its allies — a key
early demand of Washington.They said the deal included a ceasefire provision but they
had yet to confirm a timeline and would only open talks with Afghan
representatives once a truce was implemented.Up until now, the Taliban has repeatedly rejected the Afghan
government’s offer of holding talks, preferring instead to talk directly to the
US side, which it regards as its main enemy.“In 18 months, if the foreign forces are withdrawn and
ceasefire is implemented then other aspects of the peace process can be put
into action,” a Taliban source said, quoting from a portion of the draft.More talks on the draft are expected in February, again in
the Qatari capital Doha, the Taliban sources said.They expect their side to be led by new political chief
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the movement’s co-founder and a former military
commander who was released from prison in Pakistan last year.While they said his appointment had boosted momentum for a
deal, it was unclear if he joined the talks.Taliban officials believe the US was keen to get Baradar —
who was captured in a joint Pakistani-US intelligence raid in 2010 — to the
table so they could be sure of speaking to the movement’s most powerful
figures.Near-daily attacksOther clauses in the draft include an agreement over the
exchange and release of prisoners, the removal of an international travel ban
on several Taliban leaders by Washington and the prospect of an interim Afghan
government after the ceasefire is struck, the Taliban sources said.The suggestion to appoint an interim government in
Afghanistan comes at a time when top politicians including Ghani have filed
their nominations for the presidential polls in July this year. Ghani has
repeatedly rejected the offer to agree to the formation of an interim
government.News of progress on a deal comes as the Taliban continues to
stage near-daily attacks against the Western-backed Afghan government and its
security forces.Despite the presence of US-led foreign forces training,
advising and assisting their Afghan counterparts 17 years after the US-led an
invasion to drive them from power, the Taliban controls nearly half of
Afghanistan.Ghani said last week that 45,000 members of the country’s
security forces had been killed since he took office in 2014.The United States has some 14,000 troops in Afghanistan as
part of the NATO-led mission, known as Resolute Support, as well as a US
counter-terrorism mission directed at groups such as ISIS and al-Qaeda.Despite reports in December last year that the United States
was considering pulling out almost half of its forces, a White House spokesman
said that US President Donald Trump had not issued orders to withdraw the
troops. However, the administration has not denied the reports, which have
prompted fears of a fresh refugee crisis.The Taliban sources also confirmed provisions in the draft
that have broader implications for Afghanistan’s ties with its neighbors,
particularly Pakistan, India and China.They said the deal included provisions that Baloch
separatist militants will not be allowed to use Afghan soil to target Pakistan.Balochistan, a resource-rich yet often-neglected province in
southwest Pakistan, has been the source of separatist insurgencies for more
than 60 years.
