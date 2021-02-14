Iraqi security forces arrest members of Daesh terror group

2021/02/14 | 17:30 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN)According to the Interior Ministry, Iraqi security forces captured 16 members of the Daesh/ISIS terror group.Immediate anti-terror operations took place in different locations of Kirkuk and Mosul, the ministry further stated.The terror group obtained full control of Mosul, Saladin and Anbar provinces and seized parts of Diyala and Kirkuk, in 2014.



But, the Iraqi government in the long run recuperated control of the territories over the course of a few years.The country's victory above the terror group on Dec.



9, 2017 was proclaimed by former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

