COVID-19 takes 15 lives in Iraq, infects 2,224 others

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Health recorded on Sunday 15 additional COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, with 2,224 new cases.The Iraqi capital of Baghdad had the most cases with 562, then Karbala governorate with 335 sickened, followed by Najaf governorate with 229, then the rest of the cases were scattered all over other areas, the ministry said in a statement.Total cases increased to 643,852; of which 13,179 died, nevertheless 1,079 patients recovered nationwide, increasing the number of healed cases to 607,059.



