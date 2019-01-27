Afghan police raid school Turkey says is linked to Erdogan foe Gulen

2019/01/27 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Afghan police arrested dozens of people in the northern city
of Mazar-i-Sharif including six Turkish teachers in a raid on a school Turkey
suspects has links with President Tayyip Erdogan’s arch enemy, officials and
teachers said, according to Reuters.The raid on Afghan-Turk school on Friday was the latest move
against an educational foundation the Ankara government says is connected to
Fethullah Gulen, a US-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in
2016.Shukarullah Samadi, one of the teachers at the school said
police had begun their raid at around 2 a.m., arresting six Turkish teachers
and at least 40 other teachers and staff members.“These schools have been successful for 23 years and we’re
very worried about their future in Afghanistan,” he said.Afghan Turk CAG Educational NGO (ATCE), the body that runs
the schools, operates schools in several cities including the capital, Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif,
Kandahar and Herat and has been in Afghanistan since 1995.It says it is an independent foundation and has denied any
involvement with the 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Its schools have a good reputation but Ankara, which has
major economic interests in northern Afghanistan as well as strong political
and cultural links, has put heavy pressure on the Kabul government to turn them
over to Turkey.Last year the government ordered the management of the
schools to be transferred in accordance with the wishes of the Turkish
government but implementation has been slow.Similar schools linked to Gulen’s Hizmet movement operate
across the world and Turkey has pressed countries where it has influence to
transfer their management to the Maarif Foundation, a Turkish educational body.A statement on the foundation’s website on Saturday said it
had taken over six out 12 of Gulen’s schools in Afghanistan.Monir Ahmed Farhad, spokesman for the governor of Balkh, said
the action was taken to enforce the government’s decision to transfer
management of the school.“This decision to transfer management of the Turkish Afghan
school comes from an agreement between the ministry of education of Afghanistan
and Turkey, the local administration in Balkh is just implementing it,” he
said.Students and teachers at Afghan-Turk school expressed alarm
and said they feared a decline in educational standards.“Our whole concern is that the quality of education at the
schools does not go down,” said Aref Mousavi, the father of a child at the
school. “It’s been very good over the years and this should stay the same.”Since the abortive putsch, Turkey has waged a crackdown on
suspected members of Gulen’s network. Some 77,000 people have been jailed and
more than 150,000 sacked or suspended from their jobs in the military, public
and private sectors. Gulen has denied involvement in the coup and condemned it.
