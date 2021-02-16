Rocket Attack in Iraq Kills a U.S. Military Contractor

img,.css-2ja7y1 a > img,.css-2ja7y1 div > img{margin-right:10px;}.css-8l6xbc{white-space:pre-wrap;}.css-bn0qp{display:-webkit-box;display:-webkit-flex;display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-webkit-align-items:center;-webkit-box-align:center;-ms-flex-align:center;align-items:center;-webkit-box-pack:justify;-webkit-justify-content:space-between;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between;width:calc(100% - 40px);max-width:600px;margin-bottom:25px;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;}.css-75y64v{font-family:nyt-franklin,helvetica,arial,sans-serif;font-weight:500;color:#333;margin-bottom:1rem;font-size:0.8125rem;line-height:1rem;margin-bottom:0;display:-webkit-box;display:-webkit-flex;display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-webkit-flex-wrap:wrap;-ms-flex-wrap:wrap;flex-wrap:wrap;-webkit-flex-shrink:1;-ms-flex-negative:1;flex-shrink:1;}html.DarkTheme .css-75y64v{color:#ccc;}]]>