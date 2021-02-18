Iraqi Kurdish Court Sentences Journalists to Jail

2021/02/18 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In response to [Tuesday's] sentencing of Iraqi Kurdish freelance journalists Sherwan Amin Sherwani and Guhdar Zebari to six years each in jail, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has issued the following statement: "Today's sentencing of journalists Sherwan Amin Sherwani and Guhdar Zebari is not only unfair and disproportionate, but it also proves that the […]

