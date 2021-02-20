Seeking Fresh Start With Iraq, Biden Avoids Setting Red Lines With Iran

img,.css-pdw9fk a > img,.css-pdw9fk div > img{margin-right:10px;}.css-1txwxcy{min-width:100px;display:block;width:100%;margin-bottom:10px;margin-left:-3px;}@media (min-width:1024px){.css-1txwxcy{display:inline-block;width:auto;margin-bottom:0;}}.css-pncxxs{font-style:normal;color:#333;font-family:nyt-franklin,helvetica,arial,sans-serif;font-weight:500;font-size:0.9375rem;line-height:1.25rem;margin:0 20px 1rem;margin-left:20px;margin-right:20px;width:calc(100% - 40px);max-width:600px;}@media (min-width:740px){.css-pncxxs{font-size:1rem;line-height:1.375rem;}}.css-pncxxs .css-1g7m0tk{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-pncxxs .css-1g7m0tk:hover,.css-pncxxs .css-1g7m0tk:focus{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}.css-pncxxs:first-child{margin-top:0;}.css-pncxxs:last-child{margin-bottom:0;}.css-pncxxs.e1h9rw200:last-child{margin-bottom:0.75rem;}.css-pncxxs.eoo0vm40:first-child{margin-top:0.8125rem;}@media (min-width:600px){.css-pncxxs{margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;}}@media (min-width:1024px){.css-pncxxs{margin-left:0;margin-right:0;width:100%;max-width:100%;}.css-pncxxs.eoo0vm40:first-child{margin-top:1.1875rem;}}@media print{.css-pncxxs{margin-left:0;margin-right:0;width:100%;max-width:100%;}}]]>