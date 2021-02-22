2021/02/22 | 23:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has chaired a meeting with ministers and officials on the construction of a ring-road around Baghdad.During the meeting, there was a comprehensive presentation of the route and design of the road, and the Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of the project to the city and the […]

read more PM receives briefing on Baghdad Ring-Road first appeared on Iraq Business News.