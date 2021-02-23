2021/02/23 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq's Ministry of Interior and UNDP launch E-Learning Platform for Iraqi Local Police The Iraqi Ministry of Interior and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq have launched an E-Learning Platform for the Iraqi local police to improve opportunities for training, career development, and specialised education.The Platform offers easy access and enrolment to […]

read more UNDP launches E-Learning Platform for Iraqi Police first appeared on Iraq Business News.