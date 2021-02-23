2021/02/23 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has reportedly "put on hold" it oil contract with China's Zhenhua Oil.The multi-billion-dollar agreement would have seen Zhenhua pre-pay Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) for a regular supply of crude oil.Oil prices have risen significantly since the deal was struck.More here.(Source: S&P Global)

