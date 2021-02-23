Iraq "Pauses Oil Pre-Payment deal with China"


2021/02/23 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly "put on hold" it oil contract with China's Zhenhua Oil.

The multi-billion-dollar agreement would have seen Zhenhua pre-pay Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) for a regular supply of crude oil.

Oil prices have risen significantly since the deal was struck.

(Source: S&P Global)

