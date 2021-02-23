Applications Open for Business Incubator Program

2021/02/23 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Applications are now open for the Orange Corners Baghdad incubation program.If you have an innovative e-commerce idea or solution, this program will advance you in the entrepreneurial world in just six months.Orange Corners Baghdad supports Iraqi youth in bringing their entrepreneurial ideas to life.Through a six-month incubation programme, it […]

