2021/02/23 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Applications are now open for the Orange Corners Baghdad incubation program.
If you have an innovative e-commerce idea or solution, this program will advance you in the entrepreneurial world in just six months.
Orange Corners Baghdad supports Iraqi youth in bringing their entrepreneurial ideas to life.
Through a six-month incubation programme, it […]
Applications are now open for the Orange Corners Baghdad incubation program.
If you have an innovative e-commerce idea or solution, this program will advance you in the entrepreneurial world in just six months.
Orange Corners Baghdad supports Iraqi youth in bringing their entrepreneurial ideas to life.
Through a six-month incubation programme, it […]
read more Applications Open for Business Incubator Program first appeared on Iraq Business News.