Syrian -Iraqi talks to develop cooperation in educational field

2021/02/23 | 18:12 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad, SANA- Iraqi Minister of Education, Ali Hamid al-Dulaymi , discussed with Syrian ambassador in Baghdad, Satam Jada’an al- Dandah , means of developing cooperation between Syria and Iraq in Scientific and educational fields.

A statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Education indicated that Minister al-Dulaymi affirmed his ministry’s keenness to continue cooperation with the Syrian side in all fields and to open new horizons in the domain of reactivating private education, developing curricula and merging technology with education.

According to the statement, Dulaymi added that the Iraqi government has willingness to sign a memorandum of understanding with Syria regarding various educational files, including caring for people with special needs.

For his part, Ambassador al-Dandah stressed in a statement to SANA correspondent the importance of work among various institutions and bodies operating in the education sector in a way that achieves the common interests of the two brotherly countries.

Bushra Dabin /Mazen Eyon