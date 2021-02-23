Divine Revelation Leads to New Book Providing Framework for How Jesus Wants Us to Live

2021/02/24 | 03:40 - Source: Iraq News

Follow Me - A 30 Day Wallk with Jesus

Follow Me - A 30 Day Wallk with Jesus by Dave Rector is available from Amazon, B&N and www.wordsparkmedia.com

Intended for People of All Faiths, this book has Received the Nihil Obstat / Imprimatur from the Catholic Church

EMERSON, NJ, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A conversation with Jesus is said to have led to a new book by veteran writer and local bible study leader Dave Rector.



In the book, “Follow Me: A 30-Day Walk with Jesus” published by WordSpark Media, Rector details a conversation with Jesus Christ through the phenomenon of Interior Locution, which is defined as an audible, supernatural, private revelation.



The phenomenon is recognized by numerous religions including the Catholic Church.



Rector describes the experience as different from an inspiration in that it was an audible voice outside his body.The result of the conversation, which lasted a minute or more, was that Rector was left with direction to write a book designed to guide others in faith.



He was also told how to write it: using Jesus’ words, found in scripture, to direct a series of daily activities.Rector discusses his reluctance to follow the divine instruction he received, and the turnaround that resulted in the faith-building program which makes up the majority of the book.“Follow Me: A 30-Day Walk with Jesus,” is a full, interactive program,” says Rector.



“Readers will be taken through a series of activities on topics from Prayer and Forgiveness to acts of Charity, with Jesus as their guide.” The book is designed to help both the faithful and those curious about faith to know Jesus in a more personal way.Result-Driven ExercisesOnce completed, the exercises and recommended journaling can be used repeatedly for reinforcement and as a barometer on how well the reader is applying the faith principles learned.Readers looking to enrich an existing relationship with Jesus, as well as those looking to explore such a relationship for the first time, will find ways to:• Know Jesus better• Know themselves better• Find a new passion: a new or renewed mission• Be ready to live their lives as He intended• Find peaceFor those of all faiths, “Follow Me: A 30-Day Walk with Jesus” received the Nihil Obstat / Imprimatur from the Catholic Church indicating it is consistent with Catholic doctrine.“Follow Me: A 30-Day Walk with Jesus” is available in print and eBook formats from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and direct from the publisher at www.wordsparkmedia.com.About the AuthorDave Rector is a disciple of Jesus Christ, a husband, father, youth baseball coach, Pastoral Council member and Bible Study leader.



A prolific writer, Dave has worked in a wide variety of formats from marketing, feature articles, and general fiction to children’s fiction and spiritual literature.



“Follow Me: A 30-Day Walk with Jesus” is his first book.Contact: 201-406-9471 / daver@mrcmarketing.net

Dave RectorMRC Marketing+1 201-406-9471daver@mrcmarketing.netVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

February 23, 2021, 14:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release