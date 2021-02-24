Coronavirus: Iran to Shut Border with Iraq

2021/02/24 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran's minister of interior unveiled plans to shut the border with Iraq in the southwestern province of Khuzestan in order to contain a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters has made new decisions to control the coronavirus in Khuzestan province, where […]

