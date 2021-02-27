New ILO-EU-UNESCO Collaboration in Iraq

2021/02/27 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq: Jobs, and cultural heritage the focus of new ILO-EU-UNESCO collaboration The International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the European Union (EU) have launched a new collaboration that will support internally displaced persons, Syrian refugees and host community members to access immediate, short-term decent employment in the […]

