2021/02/28 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Armenia has opened a Consulate General in Erbil.Arshak Manukyan, the Consul General of Armenia in Erbil, delivered opening remarks at the event, welcoming guests and presenting the goals and upcoming programs of the diplomatic mission.The Consul General noted that due to active contacts with the counterparts from Iraqi Kurdistan during […]

read more Armenia opens Consulate General in Erbil first appeared on Iraq Business News.