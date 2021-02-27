"Al Haroun" Movie.. The 1st trending in the Egyptian cinematography community

2021/02/28 | 12:26 - Source: Iraq News

Producer Hosny Mahmoud

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud With the Movie Stars

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud With the Movie actor

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud With the Movie actors

Egyptian Producer "Hosni Mahmoud" launches his new movie "Aal Haroun"

GIZA, DOKKI, EGYPT, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egyptian young film producer Hosny Mahmoud has revealed details of his movie "Aal Haroun" (Aal Haroun ).



The movie, which stars a group of celebrities, is supposed to be his second film as the first one has been adjourned due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Mahmoud’s company, Moment Production, had begun preparations for his first film "Prominent Member" by Mustafa Hamdy, directed by Hassan Al-Sayed.



However, the work was affected and halted several days before filming because of the pandemic.The young producer revealed that he officially contracted with the participating celebrities for Al Haroun, adding that filming work will start within the coming few days.



Al Haroun was set in a new exciting teaser framework with a work team that includes General Supervisor of Production Mohamed Kamal, Mahmoud El Shazly, Edward Nabil, Bahir El Shafei, and other production managers.He added that it is likely that the negotiations on the “Prominent Member” film would resume at any moment after coordination with Hossam El Sayed within few days.“Prominent Member" is an exciting and new film that is supposed to be shot on locations in Egypt and some European countries, where it is impossible to start shooting amid the current coronavirus crisis,” said Mahmoud, stressing that the film is still pending until providing effective factors to start working on it.Talking about his career in the film industry, Mahmoud said in remarks to Al Youm Al Sabea (Youm7) newspaper that his passion for cinema pushed him to embark on this career, voicing his hope that his works could contribute to reviving this industry and improving the conditions of its workers, besides bringing back the Arab audience to the Egyptian cinematic art.Despite the current crises the cinema industry goes through, he decided to contribute to reviving this industry inside Egypt, expressing his keenness to present a distinctive and new work that attracts audiences domestically and abroad.



“This period is quite difficult for the production companies, but we try to not stop."The step towards the cinematic production was taken three years ago, said Mahmoud, noting that he, however, suffered from some drawbacks due to the lack of sufficient experience in this industry.Mahmoud added that he had waited for an appropriate timing and a distinguished idea to start with.



It was settled that the first film that he would produce [Al Haroun] will star many brilliant names and great celebrities.



Al Haroun was written by Ahmed Anwar and Mahmoud Jamaica and directed by Moataz Hossam.

Moment ProductionMoment Production01033444144email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud In television interview

You just read:

News Provided By

February 27, 2021, 18:06 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?