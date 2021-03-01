Turkey, Iraq plan new Border Crossing, Rail Link

2021/03/01 | 05:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Transport Minister, Nasser Hussain Bandar Al-Shibli, has said that Iraq and Turkey will prioritise the opening of a new border crossing and rail link between the two countries.The statement follows a meeting on Thursday with Turkey's Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Adil Karaismailoğlu.He said both parties have "defined practical […]

