Turkey, Iraq plan new Border Crossing, Rail Link
2021/03/01 | 05:20 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraqi Transport Minister, Nasser Hussain Bandar Al-Shibli, has said that Iraq and Turkey will prioritise the opening of a new border crossing and rail link between the two countries.

The statement follows a meeting on Thursday with Turkey's Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Adil Karaismailoğlu.

He said both parties have "defined practical […]

