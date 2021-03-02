COVID-19 and Environmental Sustainability in Iraq

2021/03/02 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Impact of COVID-19 on Environmental Sustainability in Iraq Impact of COVID-19 on Environmental Sustainability in Iraq is the fifth in a series released by UNDP on the impact of COVID-19 in Iraq.It emphasizes how the pandemic has exacerbated Iraq's environmental fragility, which was already affected by legacies of conflict, lack of significant public sector and governance reforms, loss of […]

