Iraq Oil Exports Rise in February

2021/03/02 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced initial oil exports for February of 82,877,757 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.960 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.868 million bpd exported in January.These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 79,105,329 barrels, while […]

